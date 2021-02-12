Buford man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

Verden Andrew Nalley was accused of storming the Capitol.

ATLANTA — A Buford man has pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, records show.

Federal court documents reveal Verden Andrew Nalley took a plea deal last month and waived his right to a jury trial.

The 49-year-old Buford man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, the same charge police arrested him on in February. The charge typically carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $100,000.

By signing off on the agreement, Nalley could face up to six months in prison and a fine between $500 to $9,500, court records indicate. Nalley will also have to pay $500 restitution.

Nalley also agreed to allow law enforcement to review his social media accounts for posts regarding Jan. 6 before his sentencing, records show.

Nalley had boasted on social media that he was part of the takeover, writing, “we will be back with guns” if it’s not fixed.

In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors said Nalley will not be charged with any non-violent criminal offense that violates a federal law that may have been committed before he entered the agreement.

Nalley is scheduled to be sentenced March 10. He is currently out on bond.

He’s the fourth person from Georgia to plead guilty, so far, out of at least 16 Georgians who were charged.

Another Georgia man, Mitch Simon, has also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of violent entry.

And two Georgians have pleaded guilty to felonies, including Cleveland Meredith, who admits he texted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatening to shoot her.

That leaves at least 12 people from Georgia who were charged and are either negotiating their own plea deals, or heading for trial.