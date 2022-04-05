Three from Atlanta arrested in connection with a stray bullet that hit 4-year-old

The shooting took place in Athens when a woman and three others drove from Atlanta after hearing about a fight involving their relative.

ATHENS, Ga. — Arrests were made on Monday after a fight escalated into a shooting resulting in a 4-year-old being hit by a stray bullet, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police said that four people drove from Atlanta with guns after hearing that their relative was in a fight.

Officers said they received the call on Saturday around 4:16 p.m. that shots were fired in block 100 of Rocksprings Court. When they arrived, police said they saw multiple people fighting.

After breaking up the fight, and talking to everyone there, police said one woman shot her gun at the ground. The bullets ricocheted and hit two people including one 4-year-old boy, they said.

Police said they transported them to the hospital and they've been released.

All three are facing charges. A 31-year-old woman from Atlanta is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. A 33-year-old man from Atlanta was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. A 50-year-old woman from Atlanta was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Additional arrests are possible, ACCPD said as the investigation continues.

