MACON, Ga. — A man wanted for a Waynesboro homicide was arrested Tuesday morning in Macon.

According to a news release, Bibb gang and drug investigators tracked the suspect to a home off Peavy Drive around 10 a.m.

27-year-old Cyrus Dion Mincey, of Augusta, was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently at the Bibb jail and is being held on a murder warrant for the Waynesboro Police Department and probation violation warrant for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. He is not eligible for bond.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Waynesboro Police Department can be reached at 706-554-8029 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000.

RELATED: Macon K-9 officer Stormi makes several drug busts

RELATED: Bibb commissioners file ordinance to decriminalize marijuana