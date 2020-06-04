BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Butts County deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man wanted for murder, and a 21-year-old woman that's in danger.

According to a post on Facebook, the Butts County Sheriff's Office is looking for Cody Bryce Matthews.

He's wanted for murder and aggravated assault, the post says. According to a past Facebook post, he's wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Sunday.

A picture of him is below. He's considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, the sheriff's office asks you call 911 immediately.

Butts County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says Matthews is believed to be with 21-year-old Autumn Keara Finlay. They say Finlay is in "extreme danger," and she's possibly being held against her will.

She is pictured below.

Butts County Sheriff's Office

A reward is being offered for any information leading to their whereabouts, the sheriff's office says.

