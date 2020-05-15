BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI says a 58-year-old Butts County man has been arrested and charged in connection with the online sexual exploitation of children.

Michael David Miller was arrested at his home in Jackson on Friday when agents and digital forensic investigators, along with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant.

The warrant pertained to the online sexual exploitation of children. As a result, Miller was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of bestiality.

Miller remains in the Butts County Jail.

The investigation was part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), which is housed in the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The unit identifies those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children.

The ICAC program was initially created and developed by the federal Department of Justice in response to the increasing number of children and teens using the internet, the proliferation of child pornography and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI's Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.

