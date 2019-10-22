BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Last year, the Butts County Sheriff wanted to make it clear who the registered sex offenders were on Halloween. He did so by going as far as putting a sign in front of each home.

"My office took precautions and placed signs indicating 'No Trick or Treat' at each registered sex offender’s residence in the County," Sheriff Gary Long said. "This was done to ensure the safety of our children."

On Tuesday, Long said attorneys representing multiple sex offenders have filed a class-action lawsuit against him and his staff, seeking damages.

"The sex offenders have asked a federal judge to stop my office from placing these signs this year," he said.

According to the lawsuit, the offenders question whether the sheriff "exceeded his authority" in putting up the signs and whether deputies trespassed on their properties in doing so. The suit also says the deputies' actions caused harm, including "anxiety, embarrassment and humiliation," and damaged their ability to trust law enforcement. They're seeking a jury trial and damages.

On Thursday, Long's office will argue in Federal Court that they are "protecting our children and following Georgia Law" by placing these signs.

He said that regardless of the judge’s ruling, he'll continue do "everything within the letter of the law to protect the children of this community."

Georgia state law prohibits registered sex offenders from placing Halloween decorations on their property. The signs have the universal "no" symbol over a trick or treat bag underneath the message "NO TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THIS ADDRESS!!"

Last year, the mother of a registered sex offender in Butts County told 11Alive that it feels like a "target" to some who live with offenders.

"There have been threats made. Hot heads saying 'just take a gun to their heads'," the woman, who didn't want to be identified, said.

Earlier this year, the Georgia Supreme Court struck down a requirement that “sexually dangerous predators” who have completed their sentences should remain on electric monitoring for the rest of their lives.

There are currently 56 registered sex offenders living in Butts County.

Each county has an offender watch page on its website and a link to the statewide sex offender registry.

