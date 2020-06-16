BYRON, Ga. — Byron Police are looking for two men who robbed a Subway at gunpoint on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, it happened around 9:30 p.m.

The post says two men went inside a Byron Subway with a two-tone semi-automatic pistol and demanded money.

Police say the men had been in the area watching the restaurant for about an hour before they went inside.

Anyone with information about the case can call Sergeant Melanie Bickford at 478-956-2493.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

UPDATE: Coroner IDs man found dead in Mulberry Street parking garage

Multi-county high-speed chase ends with crash, arrest in west Bibb

Teen injured after shooting in Warner Robins

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.