BYRON, Ga. — A 17-year-old Byron boy is being held without bond after a shooting that happened Sunday night.

According to Byron Police, officers responded to a shooting around Hamlin and Poole Street around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

They found one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The unnamed victim identified the shooter as 17-year-old Jaqwelvyn Smith.

Smith was taken into custody and the victim was taken to the Medical Center in Macon, where they are still being treated for their injuries.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault. Other charges are pending.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Melanie Bickford at 478-956-2493.

