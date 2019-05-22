BYRON, Ga. — A Byron teen charged with an Easter Sunday shooting now faces additional charges after the man he shot died earlier this week.

According to a news release, the shooting happened at Poole and Hamlin Street on April 21 around 10 p.m. When deputies got to the scene, they found Brandon Merion with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Merion identified 17-year-old Jaqwelvyn Smith as the alleged shooter and Smith was taken into custody.

On Monday, Merion died from his injuries in the shooting.

Smith was previously charged with aggravated assault, and now he’s charged with murder and criminal street gang activity.

Anyone with information about the case can call Investigator Steve Parrell at 478-956-2493.

