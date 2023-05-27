Flowery Branch teacher, coach faces charges of child molestation: Hall County School District

Calvin Cook is a physical education instructor at Cherokee Bluff Middle School and head coach of the girls' soccer team at Cherokee Bluff High School.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A middle school teacher was arrested Friday morning by Flowery Branch Police Department for charges of child molestation, according to a release from the school district.

Calvin Cook, a physical education instructor at Cherokee Bluff Middle School and head coach of the girls' soccer team at Cherokee Bluff High School, was arrested on May 26, around 11 a.m. for an alleged off-campus incident, as reported by the school district.

The Hall County School District was informed of the allegations against Cook by the Flowery Branch Police Department on April 24. "Following the notification, the district promptly placed Cook on leave with pay pending further investigation.

Cook has been employed by the Hall County School District since August 1, 2018.

The school district remains committed to addressing these charges with the utmost seriousness and will handle the situation in accordance with its established protocols.

Details regarding the incident and the number of individuals involved have not been released by the district. 11Alive is working to obtain additional information about the arrests from the police.