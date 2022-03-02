Woman charged in death of Gwinnett teen hit by driver pulling into parking space

Snellville Police said Thursday they had obtained warrants for a Snellville woman in the death of 16-year-old Camaya Harris.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Police said Thursday they had obtained warrants and issued a second degree homicide by vehicle charge against a Snellville woman in the death of 16-year-old Camaya Harris, who was killed by a driver turning into a parking space last month.

Snellville Police said in a release that the woman will also face two other driving offense charges.

Camaya Harris was heading to the bus stop on her first day of JROTC when a driver unknowingly hit the teen, family previously told 11Alive. Now, an incident report is revealing new details in the deadly crash.

Authorities said on Jan. 20 they were called to the 2100 block of Kings Gate Circle after a teenager had been struck by a black BMW around 6:16 a.m. Snellville Police said the call came from a Gwinnett County bus driver who was behind the vehicle while traveling their route at Park West Apartments.

Officers spoke to the driver, who told police she was dropping off her dogs at a sitter's home in the neighborhood before work, police said. As she pulled into a parking spot in front of the apartment she "felt a 'bump' but did not see the pedestrian," the report reads.

The woman said her wife, who police identified as the bus driver and crash witness, rushed to the car screaming to not move the car, according to the report. The bus driver testified to police that she saw her wife strike the teen and told her that the South Gwinnett High School student was trapped under the vehicle, according to the report.