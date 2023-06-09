Man shot to death at 'troubled' South Fulton condo complex

Authorities responded to the Camelot Condominiums just around 6 a.m. when they found Wendell Lowe, 39, shot to death.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are now investigating a homicide at a condominium complex with a history of violence on Wednesday morning.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Lowe's death.

Law enforcement officials added that there are no suspects in custody at this time.

His mother, Germaine, is upset after losing her son. She said she wishes the city would step up and address the gun violence in the community.

"I'm pissed because it's too many Black males losing their lives in these apartments or condos or whatever you want to call them. They need to shut these apartments down It doesn't make sense," she said.

The complex - previously referred to as one of the most "crime-ridden" in the city by the mayor - was in the headlines after police recently investigated a homicide in which a woman shot and killed a man in self-defense in July.

A teen was also shot while taking out the trash at the complex earlier this year.

Last year, 11Alive covered the conditions and crime at Camelot, and a year later, many people who live there said it's gotten worse.

The South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau, who was under fire after a recent arrest, moved into the complex to address the crime in the area when he first took office last year.

Kamau moved into the Camelot Condominiums before he made any decisions on the complex's fate on whether to demolish the building.

“It’s one of the most troubled communities, most blighted, crime-ridden communities in our city," Kamau previously said.

Anyone with information on this case are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-(8477). Residents can also submit tips online here.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for anyone who can give more information about the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.