Crime

Child found safe after police say an SUV was stolen from a gas station with the 5-month-old girl inside

Police said a 5-month-old baby girl was in the SUV as it was stolen from a gas station on Randleman Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said the 5-month-old girl that was the center of an Amber Alert overnight has been found safe after she was inside an SUV stolen from a gas station. 

Police said she was found outside in Winston-Salem, but did not have an exact address. Police said they are still looking for the suspect and car at this time.

The alert was issued just after 1 o'clock Saturday morning. 

Investigators said 5-month-old Nora Grant was in the running vehicle as it was stolen just before 9:30 p.m. from the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. 

Police also released the make and model of the car, a black SUV 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with North Carolina plate: HFK-2105. The vehicle has a dent on the driver-side bumper with white paint transfer.  

Credit: Greensboro Police Department
Stock photo of stolen vehicle.
Credit: Greensboro Police Department
Suspect wanted by police. Photo of vehicle.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs. 

The suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip-flops.

Credit: Greensboro Police Department
(L) Police are looking for the suspect, (R) photo of the child in the stolen SUV

Police have not released any more details. If you see the car or the child call 911.

