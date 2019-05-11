GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Holly Simmons says a man broke into her car and stole her entire purse while she was visiting Southwest Park.

Simmons says her purse was stolen. It had her credit card, debit cards, insurance cards, and $500 in cash.

"When I came out to the car, I was shocked," said Simmons, "Somebody was telling me that the window had been busted."

Guilford County Crime Stoppers posted a picture of the man they believe is connected to the case.

Crime Stoppers says the man pictured used stolen credit cards at a business in High Point.

Simmons says the cash in her wallet was set aside to buy her kids Christmas presents. She says she normally doesn't keep cash in her wallet.

"My heart sank because I knew my pocketbook was in there. I left it in there. I didn't want to keep up with it at the party," said Simmons.

Simmons says she had to pay to get her locks changed because her house key was among some of what was stolen.

Southwest Park's Supervisor Cameron Scott says it's very unusual something like this happened, especially because Simmons' car was parked in a heavily populated area.

"I've been there going on three years there at Southwest as a supervisor, I got transferred out there three years ago, and this is the first time this has happened," said Scott.

Park staff stress to visitors to hide belongings and valuables if you must have them with you when you come to the park, and be aware of your surroundings.

"Southwest Park and Guilford County Parks as a whole are very safe places," said Scott, "The sheriffs department patrols all five of our parks."

Scott says it's scary that it happened on a busy day. Scott says he and the other staff are always out and about, making their way around the park.

Greensboro Police also stress the importance of hiding your valuables, locking your doors, and making sure your alarm system for your car is working.

Police also don't wait until you get to your location to put your valuables in the trunk of your car because someone might see you.

If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also submit a tip through the P3tips app or visit P3tips.org.

