Bond hearing set for alleged cult leader 'Nature Boy,' DeKalb court records show

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged cult leader accused of raping and abusing women is asking a DeKalb County judge to reconsider his bond.

At the moment, Eligio Bishop, who goes by his moniker "Nature Boy," is being held behind bars without bond. Bishop is also allegedly the "god," or leader of the "Carbon Nation" cult that had a mostly female following.

Bishop has a new bond hearing set for Thursday, court records show.

Judge Mark Scott previously denied Bishop's bond in May 2022 after hearing from prosecutors and considering victim statements.

“I watched him whip a girl with a leather belt multiple times for 15 minutes straight ordering her to kiss our feet while whipping her. He didn’t stop hitting her until he felt like it and until she cried in submission," a victim read in court during his initial bond hearing.

Scott denied his bond calling Bishop a danger to the community and a risk to intimidating the victim.

According to DeKalb County Jail records, Bishop faces five charges: rape, false imprisonment, and three counts of "prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmissions" — under Georgia law, a violation of sending nude or explicit communications of someone "without the consent of the depicted person."

Bishop was arrested at an upscale cul-de-sac outside Decatur on April 14 and was booked into jail the same day.