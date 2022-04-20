Carjacker dies in crash moments after assaulting 72-year-old Texas grandmother

A GoFundMe to help raise money for a new car has already raised more than $30,000 for Shirlene Hernandez.

SAN ANTONIO — Shirlene Hernandez is a 72-year-old grandmother living in San Antonio. Earlier this month she was at a Shell gas station to get a Diet Coke.

On her way into the store, a man grabbed Hernandez and hit her several times in the face.

"I can see that man in detail. I have a picture in my mind of him that's just...it's there and it doesn't go away," Hernandez said.

The man grabbed her keys and headed for her car. Three men at the gas station went after the attacker, but he managed to get away.

"I just hope that if this situation happens to anybody else that somebody will step forward, leap forward, run forward, whatever and help the person that is happening to," Hernandez said.

The attacker took off with her car, but moments later, he crashed and died.

"There's a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around — karma," Hernandez said. "I did not think that. The only thing...I got really sad because he had died. Now granted he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery."

Hernandez, who still works every day is working to get a new car.

"I just don't wanna quit working and so I've gotta somehow get another car and that takes money and stuff, so I've gotta figure out what to do," Hernandez said.