CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County authorities are searching for an inmate that walked away from the Georgia Department of Corrections State Work Detail Monday.

Police said Tommy Shane Morton was on detail near East Ranchette Road at Taylors Gin Road when he decided to walk away.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office described Morton as a white male, 5'10 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.