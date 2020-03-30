CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bartow County deputies are investigating after they found something unsettling inside a local apartment.

According to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office, deputies, agents, and investigators responded to the 1700 block of Stonehaven Circle in Cartersville around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The call was in reference to what they described as an "unknown problem" that was later determined to be a death investigation.

Deputies soon discovered five people dead inside the residence. Authorities haven't released anything additional in regard to whether there is any foul play suspected.

The bodies of the people are being taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies as investigators work to gather more details about what exactly happened. The case is still considered an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

