Case file shows Macon chiropractor has history of sexual battery accusations

This time, Dr. Bailey Phillips is accused of touching a patient. A report says he made advances at her, looked down her sweatpants and touched her tailbone.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Phillips was arrested for felony sexual battery on May 11.

He was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

15 years ago, three of his own employees came forward, saying they were being sexually harassed and assaulted.

In a 2007 case file, three women, all employed by Phillips at the time, told Macon Police what they say happened. They described a work environment where they were repeatedly sexually harassed and preyed on.

The women say the harassment began in February 2007.

Dr. Bailey Phillips was their boss.

They all worked at Phillip's Vineville Avenue practice.

The first woman says Phillips grinded against her pants.

She said he later exposed himself while she and a patient were in his office in September.

Then, another woman said he exposed himself to her in the office the same month.

A third woman told police he grabbed her breast in October 2007.

They told police they were scared to come forward because they feared losing their jobs, and Phillips told each not to tell anyone.

One woman told an investigators, "I feel powerless, afraid, untrusting and insecure. I'm embarrassed, and I'm hurt. I don't want to tell my husband because I'm ashamed of what he would think of me, and I feel nervous around people I don't even know. "

Another woman said, "I was a single mom who needed a job. I couldn't just quit and not have any money. I was afraid."

The same woman went on to write, "He needs to do jail time so that he can't do this to anybody else. His license need to be gone and he needs mental help."

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells 13 WMAZ Phillips was arrested in October 2007 for those incidents, resulting in three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent exposure.

Records show Phillips went to court in June 2008.

A judge dismissed two counts of sexual battery and one count of indecent exposure.

He pleaded no contest to one charge of sexual battery and one count of indecent exposure. He was sentenced to one 12-month probation period for each of those, meaning two years in all.

The question that remains--Why was Dr. Phillips able to keep his license and keep working as a chiropractor in Macon? His license was renewed by the Georgia Board of Chiropractic Examiners in 2011 after the first alleged incidents. That board is under the Secretary of State's office. Their website says they "protect, promote, and preserve the public health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Georgia."

13WMAZ asked Friday morning why Phillips was still able to hold a license. The office says they could not get us an answer until Tuesday due to the long Memorial Day weekend.