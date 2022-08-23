3 indicted in burglary of Mariah Carey's home, other celebrities in Sandy Springs

Officers said these gang-related burglaries are connected.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Following a string of connected home burglaries targeted at several celebrity homes over the past year, Sandy Springs Police have indicted three gang members for their involvement.

The suspects were arrested on Aug. 18 in Miami, Florida, after the Miami-Dade Police Department captured them based on intelligence from investigations from Sandy Springs Police. On Monday, they were indicted.

One of the high-profile targets included Mariah Carey's Sandy Springs home, which was burglarized on June 27, according to an incident report obtained by police. A large amount of high-end clothing and shoes had been stolen from the home, officials said. Detectives saw security footage of suspects breaking into the home and leaving with "large bags full of items."

A RICO case was indicted at a grand jury hearing Monday morning with 220 charges brought against 24 members of the gang "Drug Rich," where three were indicted. According to authorities, they are being charged with gang involvement, home invasion, burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by convicted felons, and more.

Detectives said many other celebrity homes were targeted in the invasions, including rapper Gunna, a prominent Atlanta United player, and an Atlanta Falcons player. They also believe a cast member of the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" was another target. Police additionally said suspects were armed during these robberies.

The series of gang-related burglaries began in September of 2021, with the last one reported July 17, according to a statement.