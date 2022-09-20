Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'

As of Tuesday, 15 people have been taken into custody and law enforcement officers are currently searching for more suspects that have outstanding arrest warrants

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.

Cochran says the drug arrests range from the sale of crack cocaine, sale of morphine, sale of MDA, and or sale of methamphetamine. As of Tuesday, 15 people have been taken into custody and law enforcement officers are currently searching for more suspects that have outstanding arrest warrants for the sale of illegal drugs.

Sheriff Cochran says many agencies across the region assisted with this investigation: