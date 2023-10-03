Central Georgia law enforcement looking for man who led deputies on multi-county high-speed chase

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it started about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a driver of BMW refused to stop in Dooly County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia authorities are on the lookout for a man who led deputies on a high-speed chase spanning several counties.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it started about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when a driver of BMW refused to stop in Dooly County.

The chase started at speeds traveling well above 100 miles per hour.

The man led deputies on Interstate 75 through Dooly, up to Byron, and eventually coming through Monroe County by way of 475 and ending up in Butts County near the Laurens County line.

The driver wrecked the vehicle, which was not registered to him, at mile marker 200.

He hopped out of the car and ran into the nearby woods.

A warrant is out for his arrest for the charges of window tints, speeding, trafficking marijuana, and felony fleeing.

No other cars were involved.