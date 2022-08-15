Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims

According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling.

ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana.

Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told 13WMAZ that Collins allegedly took money from victims of Hurricane Laura to do home repairs before leaving the area without completing the work.

Hurricane Laura was a category 4 storm that made landfall in August of 2020 in Louisiana. Allen Parish is about an hour and a half away from where the storm came on land. It was one of the hardest-hit areas.

Collins had been staying in Central Georgia including Bibb, Crawford, Peach, and Monroe counties. He was also wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a separate investigation.