ABBEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections reports an officer is among the people arrested after drugs were found at a prison last week.

According to a news release, a search of Officer Tanjania Moss on Friday at Wilcox State Prison uncovered around 106 grams of marijuana, or about 3.7 ounces.

On Monday of the same week, security staff at Wilcox State Prison found marijuana near the facility. Visitor Destinee Taylor was accused of having less than an ounce of marijuana.

Both were arrested by the Abbeville Police Department.

Officer Tanjania Moss was hired on May 16, 2017 and is currently on suspension without pay pending criminal charges, according to GDOC.

RELATED: Sell to Cell | 19 charged in Laurens Co. drug bust

RELATED: 'Showtime:' 10 plead guilty in Warner Robins’ largest heroin, fentanyl bust