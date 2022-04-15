'Cut off a vehicle and gone in 30-60 seconds': Catalytic converter thefts rising in Central Georgia

Criminals are targeting cars and actually taking part of the exhaust system.

MACON, Ga. — It's a type of theft that's been on the rise during the pandemic. Criminals are targeting cars and actually taking part of the exhaust system.

Catalytic converters are valuable because of the rhodium and palladium inside. Prices for those metals have been on the rise for years, and then spiked when war broke out in Ukraine because Russia is a major palladium producer.

Central Georgians are seeing those catalytic converter thefts, too.

A Macon man says someone stole the part off his business vehicle while it was parked downtown.

Hayden Entwistle and his wife own a business in downtown Macon. When they went to start their truck Monday morning, they heard an ear-piercing sound.

"All I can say whoever did this clearly knew what they were doing," Entwistle said.

"A skilled thief of a catalytic converter can have it cut off a vehicle and gone in 30-60 seconds," Trey Burgamy, the Captain of Investigations for Washington County Sheriff's Office, said.

Catalytic converters sit underneath a vehicle and make exhaust pollutants less harmful. Entwistle's company truck sits in front of their building on Sixth Street in a well-lit area with security cameras. When Entwistle looked underneath his truck, he says he, "Noticed that the catalytic converter was cut out. On top of that, the wires were cut out and our gas tank, someone tried to stick something down there to get in the gas tank."

Entwistle says a replacement catalytic converter will cost him $2,000.

Burgamy says the exterior is worth next to nothing, but the metals inside the converter, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, can be worth $1,600 altogether.

"In the past 12 months, we've had approximately 8-10 incident reports filed with the sheriff's office. We're roughly looking at 15-20 catalytic converters stolen off of numerous vehicles," Burgamy said.

"We're a small business here in middle Georgia. To have that fear of people constantly breaking in and stealing things, it's a little disheartening," Entwistle said.

Burgamy suggests creating a neighborhood watch and parking your vehicle inside of a garage if you can.

Burgamy says these thieves don't typically live in the area but usually come from out-of-town to steal catalytic converters and sell them elsewhere.

Some insurance policies cover paying for a replacement, but not all do. Car owners can also pay a mechanic to engrave their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the converter, which makes the part traceable and sometimes deters the thieves.