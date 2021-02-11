Police siad the victim is a sophomore at the school.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Central Gwinnett High School 16-year-old student was shot Tuesday morning at a bus stop, according to police.

Lawrenceville Lt. Jake Parker said the shooting happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the Saddle Shoals neighborhood off of Spring Lake Road. 11Alive initially reported the student was deceased after police confirmation. However, officers later clarified the student was in the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was a sophomore at the school. A 17-year-old suspect is in custody. Central Gwinnett's principal, Shane Orr, released a statement saying the suspect was also a student a the school.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news about a shooting in our community this morning that involved two of our students," in a letter sent out to the school community. "I do not have many details at this point, as this situation is still being investigated by the police."

Orr called the shooting a "grave situation" and said their thoughts are with the families.

This shooting is still under investigation.