Former Central State Prison employee arrested trying to smuggle drugs in a bag of chips

The 52-year-old woman was the Director of Food Services at Central State Prison.

MACON, Ga. — The former Director of Food Services at Central State Prison has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the prison inside a bag of chips, according to an arrest warrant.

52-year-old Alfreda Hunt, of Cordele, is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail. She faces several charges including drug possession, giving contraband to inmates and weapons possession.

The warrants said on Friday she took 28 ounces of marijuana and four ounces of meth into the prison on Fulton Mill Road in west Bibb.