After a K-9 made a "positive alert" on the truck deputies conducted a search and found two large bags containing $888,050.

ANAHUAC, Texas — A South Carolina man is in custody after deputies in Chambers County discovered nearly $1 million during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop along Interstate 10.

Deputies with the department's criminal interdiction unit noticed a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup commit an undisclosed traffic violation as it traveled west along Interstate 10 at about 2 p.m. Wednesday and pulled it over, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

After speaking to the driver Antwone Smith, 35, of South Carolina, and conducting a "roadside investigation" deputies believed that a crime might be happening so they requested a K-9 to assist them according to the post.

A Jefferson County K-9 deputy came to the scene to assist near mile marker 814, which is close to Anahuac.

After the dog made a "positive alert" on the truck deputies conducted a search and found two large bags containing $888,050 the post said.

When deputies checked Smith's record they found that he had previous convictions for narcotics violations.

Because deputies believed that the cash was the proceeds from drug sales they seized it and arrested Smith, according to the post.

He was taken to the Chambers County jail where he was charged with money laundering of more then $300,000.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office news release via Facebook...

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that yesterday at approximately 2:00 p.m. deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, observed a white in color 2011 Ford F-250 traveling westbound near the 814 Mile Marker of Interstate Highway 10 near Anahuac,Texas. Deputies observed the vehicle commit a traffic violation and subsequently conducted a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as, 35 year old, Antwone Smith of South Carolina. Deputies conducted a roadside investigation which led them to believe that a crime may be occurring. Deputies requested a Deputy with a K-9 respond to the scene. A K-9 unit with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on scene and gave a positive alert for the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which resulted in Chambers County Deputies locating two large black bags containing $888,050.00 in U.S. currency.

A records check indicated that Smith had prior convictions for narcotics violations. It is believed that the U.S. currency found inside the vehicle is proceeds from the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and subsequently seized. Smith was taken into custody for Money Laundering greater than $300,000 and transported to the Chambers County Jail without incident.

“Many thanks to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chambers County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.