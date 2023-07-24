Holly Springs Police and Cherokee County deputies said they were called to the home for a person shot located on Raven Drive early Monday morning.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed his wife in their Cherokee County home early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Holly Springs Police and Cherokee County deputies said they were called to the home for a person shot located on Raven Drive just around 2:30 a.m.

Charles "Terry" Collins, 70, then confronted police with a firearm at the front door of the home. Officers commanded that Charles drop his weapon. He then went back into the home ignoring the officers, and walked out the backdoor where officers arrested him, authorities said.

Once officers finally got inside the home, they found his wife, 63-year-old Deborah Collins shot to death.

Charles is being charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery.

He is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond at this time.

Law enforcement authorities are still trying to determine a motive and investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.