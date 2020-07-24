x
Cherokee County man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of young children at park

Nathan Haslick, 39, was charged with loitering and prowling.
Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man is charged with loitering and prowling after being arrested for allegedly taking pictures of young children at a park outside Woodstock.

According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Nathan Hasick was confronted by parents at Hobgood Park after they noticed him "taking pictures of children around the bleachers" at a baseball tournament.

At that point, he allegedly ran.

The sheriff's office said deputies noticed him running away from the park to a subdivision before receiving the call, and then found him behind a house after they were dispatched to search for him.

Haslick is now currently in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

"Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene and will be investigating the incident," the sheriff's office said.

