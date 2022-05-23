Man on the run after killing ex-wife, shooting grandmother while holding baby, Cherokee County sheriff says

Deputies in Cherokee County are looking for Christopher Thomas.

ATLANTA — Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a suspect in a double shooting that killed his ex-wife and injured her mother.

Christopher Thomas, 30, of Acworth, fled the scene, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday night, deputies responded to a domestic violence call with reports of shots fired. The incident occurred on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton.

"Me and my son heard some gunshots around 9:40 which I thought was kind of strange, but I didn’t think anything of it," said neighbor, Kristi Richards.

Once on the scene, deputies found two people inside the home shot; 30-year-old Victoria Thomas, who was dead, and 60-year-old Myrna Garcia, who was severely injured.

Deputies said Garcia was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is currently in critical condition. They also said the woman was holding her 4-month-old grandchild at the time she was shot. The baby was not injured, however, was transported to the hospital.

"They started to put it all together and it appears it was a domestic situation that went bad," explained Captain Jay Baker.

Meanwhile, deputies said a 10-year-old, whose relation to the victims was not specified, was also in the home at the time of the shooting. They said that child was also not injured.

Deputies added that Thomas had already fled the scene when they arrived. Investigators said they found his black Kia sedan near Due West Road in Kennesaw and are still searching for Thomas.