Suspects identified after 3-hour standoff that shut down highway in Cherokee County

The sheriff's office said the suspects were wanted in Bullock and Barbour counties in Alabama.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies and state agents are planning to reopen a Cherokee County highway after a search by land and air ended with gunfire and one of two suspects injured on Sunday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced around 3:30 p.m. that it had closed down Highway 5 from Howell Bridge Road to East Cherokee Drive as deputies and other law enforcement officers were searching for wanted suspects.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Jay Howard Baker later confirmed to 11Alive that officers in the area had attempted to pull over a vehicle they believed was wanted out of Alabama, but the driver didn't stop initially. Baker said that, eventually, they got out at 137 Leo Taylor Lane - the address of LAT Apparell - near the city of Ball Ground.

"The suspect vehicle drove their car into the woods, the suspects fled into the woods," Baker said. "Shortly after they entered the woods, shots were fired, so obviously, we've called in the cavalry."

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents soon joined the search along with local SWAT teams, other police departments, and at least one helicopter.

Baker said the state patrol helicopter was able to keep watch over the suspects until law enforcement was able to catch up.

"As they were being taken into custody, one shot was fired - or a shot was fired - and one of the suspects was struck," he said. "Now, the other suspect was taken into custody. He was not injured."

He said a SWAT team member fired the shot after a roughly three-hour standoff in which the suspects had fired several rounds.

Baker said the men, later identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Danner and 27-year-old William Kirkland, both of Dothan, Alabama, were believed to be wanted out of Bullock and Barbour counties in that state. Kirkland was identified as the suspect shot in the incident.

"It's my understanding they involved some possible home invasions - shots were fired, some vehicles were taken," Baker said. "But I don't know about any injuries that happened."

Because the shooting involved law enforcement, the GBI is now investigating as an independent agency - a common practice when officers are involved in shootings in Georgia.