The pair was charged with aggravated child abuse.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Pasco County couple was charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators say a child set a mattress on fire in an attempt to escape a locked bedroom in Spring Hill.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Kelley Davis, 36, and Daniel Davis, 37, were arrested Monday. According to an arrest report, they abused the child between March and October 2020, often keeping the child "locked in a bedroom without electricity" or a "natural light source."

The arrest report said the door locked from the outside, and there was a chain slide lock on top. The couple "also screwed a board across the exterior of the doorframe to prevent the victim from breaking out the room," the report said.

Deputies say the bedroom's only window was covered with a board screwed to the wall. The room's ceiling fan didn't have light bulbs, and the chain to turn it on was broken, according to investigators.

"Even if the fan had worked, the victim would not have been able to use it because the defendant and co-defendant turned off the power to just that room at the circuit breaker," the arrest report said.

According to law enforcement, the only items the child was allowed to have in the room were a blanket and a mattress on the floor. On Monday, first responders say the child set the mattress on fire in an effort to escape, prompting Pasco Fire Rescue to respond.

The arrest report said the child was normally locked in the room at night for "approximately eleven to twelve hours." The sheriff's office said deputies found the child's feces on the wall and urine on the floor.

The Florida Department of Children and Families operates an abuse hotline that accepts reports 24/7. It can be reached at 1-800-962-2873. Click here for more information or to submit child or adult abuse reports online.

