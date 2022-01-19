'Random gunfire' injures 5-year-old during Atlanta drive-by shooting, police say

The shooting was between two other drivers in separate vehicles, police say.

ATLANTA — A 5-year-old was hurt in a shooting Wednesday evening by Venetian Hills Apartments, according to Atlanta Police.

Officers arrived at 1829 Campbellton Rd SW near Cajun Seafood Market around 6 p.m. to find a child had been grazed by a bullet, according to APD. Authorities said the child was taken to a nearby hospital alert, conscious and breathing. At last check, the child was stable.

Investigators said the incident started with two different drivers in two separate vehicles who were shooting at one another. The child was a passenger in another vehicle and was struck by random gunfire, authorities said.

"It was determined a bullet struck the vehicle, entered the back seat and grazed the child to the back," APD said in a news release.