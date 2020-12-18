Cristian Cruz of Kinston, North Carolina, was apprehended Thursday in Bastrop.

BASTROP, Texas — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested a suspect accused in over 100 counts of child rape and incest in Bastrop, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Cristian Cruz, 35, of Kinston, North Carolina, was wanted for 103 counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, 103 counts of incest and 103 counts of indecent liberties with a child that were issued by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

An affidavit states that Cruz engaged with an 11-year-old girl about three years ago.

The Carolina's Regional Task Force in Greenville, North Carolina, discovered information that Cruz fled to the Central Texas area. It then requested assistance from the Austin-based task force to locate Cruz, who was believed to be working for a mobile home moving business.

The task force's investigation led authorities to a property on the 100 block Lone Star Circle in Bastrop. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Bastrop County Jail, where he awaits extradition back to North Carolina.