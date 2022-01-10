Prosecutor: Child rape suspect may have victims in 10 states, including Pennsylvania

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A prosecutor says a man arrested on child rape charges last month in Tennessee could have victims in nine other states, including Pennsylvania.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said 30-year-old Ryan Andrew Meyung was charged in December with child rape, aggravated kidnapping and other related counts. He said an investigation led to local law enforcement partnering with Homeland Security Investigations and all agencies believe there may be more victims in Tennessee as well as Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.