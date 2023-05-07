Family identifies child killed after argument-turned-shooting on July 4 in Tampa

Witnesses were able to tell authorities that the shooting started all because of two groups arguing over Jet Skis.

TAMPA, Florida — A 7-year-old child was shot and killed after an altercation between two groups led to gunfire on July 4, according to Tampa police.

During a news conference Wednesday, Tampa Police Department Deputy Chief Calvin Johnson explained police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to the Courtney Campbell Causeway near the boat ramp on reports of a shooting.

When the shooting started, the grandfather of 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia reportedly grabbed him and pulled him into a truck to avoid getting hit. But when they were inside the truck, a bullet went through and struck the grandfather's finger before hitting the child's head.

The child was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died, according to Johnson. The 7-year-old's family has set up a GoFundMe to help support with funeral costs.

In an interview with 10 Tampa Bay Wednesday, family members of Yitizian were fighting back tears, heartbroken over what happened.

"Honestly there’s a lot on my mind on what could have gone wrong, I just don’t understand why it happened," said his sister, Yeislen Candelario.

His family says Yitizian grew up in the area but was currently living in New Jersey with his mother and was back in Tampa to visit family.

They say he was excited and asked to go watch the fireworks Tuesday night.

Witnesses told authorities that the shooting started all because of two groups arguing over Jet Skis.

One group was mad that the other people were riding too close to the shore where kids were playing in the water, the deputy chief said.

During that argument, the group in the water eventually got agitated and reportedly confronted the other group.

"That confrontation led to gunfire. Senseless gunfire," Johnson explained. "The gunfire led to two victims getting shot and one deceased."

The grandfather who was shot in the hand is expected to be OK. Police are working to find the group(s) responsible for the shooting.

"There was no reason, no excuse that an argument could lead to gunfire much less an argument over Jet Skis," the deputy chief said. "Now we got citizens, we got families, we got folks in our communities who have to deal with this tragic incident that occurred on the Fourth of July."

The road was closed to traffic while police investigated overnight but has since reopened. The path for runners and cyclists along the Courtney Campbell trail remains closed Wednesday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a previous statement. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."

The investigation is ongoing at this time. A $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information that could provide more details to detectives with their investigation is asked to call 813-231-6130, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

"We want to bring these folks who did this shooting to justice. We want to hold them accountable for their actions," Johnson said. "If they're out here and they hear me today, turn yourself in.

"Your actions and your anger...led to a 7-year-old just starting his life getting killed because you were angry over a Jet Ski."