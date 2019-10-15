ATLANTA — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are filing a federal civil rights lawsuit against head Georgia state tax investigator Joshua Waites, accusing him of violating income tax laws using threats, intimidation and unethical behavior in order to coerce money and to force settlements.

Former Georgia Attorney General Michael Bowers, now in private legal practice, is leading the legal team pursuing the suit on behalf of the Chrisleys.

The lawsuit calls the case "a shocking example of how an out-of-control public servant can abuse his office and violate the rights of innocent citizens for reasons that have more to do with securing publicity and money for his office than with enforcing the law."

According to the lawsuit, Waites used his power as Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigations to threaten prosecution against numerous individuals and businesses.

The suit stated that Waites routinely "used the power of his office ... to threaten prosecution of numerous individuals and businesses on dubious tax-evasion claims."

According to the lawsuit, Waites has been involved in other cases where he has confiscated assets. One example is cited in which $2.5 million in assets was confiscated and placed into a Department of Revenue slush fund -- as opposed to the State Treasury, which is customary in state tax seizure cases.

The suit said that several years ago, Waites began to focus on the Chrisley family and aggressively pursue "bogus tax evasion claims" against the family, targeting Todd Chrisley's estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell.

According to the complaint, "in an effort to induce her to reveal compromising information about her family."

In a news conference on Tuesday, Bowers said that Waites used his position to disclose information about Lindsie's parents, telling her that they were under investigation for being audited and disclosed other raids taking place involving the family.

Waites allegedly shared confidential tax and grand jury information he had learned through his position with the state and through his contacts with the federal government, the lawsuit said.

According to Bowers, this went on for more than 18 months. During this timeframe, Waites improperly told Lindsie about developments in her father's case and told her about other cases, raids and arrests in which he was involved, even sharing photos of people he had taken into custody.

The lawsuit also alleges Waites discussed his personal life and his family with her, even sending her photographs of his children.

"I would be livid. I would be outraged. And I would be heartbroken. That is outrageous conduct," Bowers said. "No public official can be allowed to engage in this kind of conduct. Especially someone with police powers."

The lawsuit asks for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney's fees.

The Chrisleys said they plan to donate any money they obtain from the lawsuit to the Institute of Justice, which Bowers said aims to help families abused by government and who cannot afford to fight it.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley face federal charges for allegedly evading payment of taxes.

A 12-count indictment was filed against the couple in August accusing them of tax evasion, bank fraud and wire fraud. The couple has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains their innocence.

A state indictment filed by the Georgia Department of Revenue against Todd and Julie Chrisley was settled earlier this month.

PHOTOS | Chrisley Knows Best From left, Chace Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, and Julie Chrisley attend the NBC 2014 Summer TCA held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, July 14, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) "Chrisley Knows Best" , from left to right, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Chase Chrisley attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Javits Center on Thursday, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Savannah Chrisley, left and Todd Chrisley right seen at 2014 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Arrivals at Staples Center on Friday December 5th, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP) Grayson Chrisley and Todd Chrisley are seen at the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' “Ghostbusters” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Blair Raughley/Invision for Sony/AP Images) IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNLIKELY HEROES - Julie Chrisley second from left, and her husband Todd from the TV show "Chrisley Knows Best" sit with Erica Greve, founder and CEO of Unlikely Heroes, during the Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Irving, Texas. (Rex Curry/AP Images for Unlikely Heroes) IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SWEETARTS - TV personalities Todd Chrisley, left, and Savannah Chrisley are some of the first to taste the new SweeTARTS Ropes, with electrifying bursts of sweet and tart flavors, at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball on Friday, Dec. 5, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for SweeTARTS/AP Images) #KIISJingleBall IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR UNLIKELY HEROES - Savannah Chrisley, far left, her brother Grayson, their parents Julie and Todd Chrisley from the TV show "Chrisley Knows Best", pose on the red carpet with Erica Greve, founder and CEO of Unlikely Heroes, before the Unlikely Heroes 5th Annual Recognizing Heroes Charity Benefit on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Irving, Texas. (Rex Curry/AP Images for Unlikely Heroes)

MORE CHRISLEY HEADLINES |

State drops charges against 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars after settlement

Lindsie Chrisley alleged sex tape extortion attempt in 2017, police report shows

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars turn themselves in for federal charges

'Chrisley Knows Best' couple pleads not guilty to charges

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars indicted by federal grand jury for financial crimes





