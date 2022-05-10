Man charged in connection to killing of Cobb deputies appears before judge

He was in court for a probable cause hearing.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of two suspects charged in connection to the deaths of two Cobb County deputies will remain in jail after appearing before a judge on Wednesday.

Christopher Cook was in court for a probable cause hearing, where a judge decides if there is enough evidence against someone to move forward to trial.

During that hearing, Cook's lawyer reserved the right to ask for bond, essentially allowing him to bring the issue of bond back before a judge after the normal 90-day period to do so lasts.

Both Cook and Christopher Golden are both in custody in Cobb County and are facing charges.

Golden is charged with two counts of felony murder, accused of shooting and killing the two deputies last month outside a home in Marietta.

According to authorities, he was also trying to hide Cook from deputies as they served him a warrant for failing to appear in court. Both men were later involved in an hours-long SWAT standoff.

More on the case

Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr., 38, and Deputy Jonathan Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home in Marrieta on Sept. 8.