CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Cherokee County deputies were able to catch a burglary suspect wanted by several agencies, thanks to a citizen who held the man at gunpoint.

Deputies said 25-year-old Jacob Cole Henson was arrested Monday after a foot chase in the woods. He was also wanted by Dawson, Bartow, Forsyth and Pickens counties.

His family tells 11Alive he has a history of mental illness and a drug problem. Deputies said Henson's crimes were starting to escalate. Local schools have been placed on lockdown several times in the past because of him, according to officials.

"We've been getting numerous reports of Mr. Henson stealing cars, four wheelers, burglarizing houses," said Jay Baker of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

"He allegedly pointed weapons at people, people were scared," he said.

Deputies said since July 22, Henson has terrorized several communities, but the alleged crime spree finally came to an end Monday. Authorities went to Little Refuge Road in Waleska to respond to a crash just after 3 a.m. They found no one inside, but the vehicle was still running. The vehicle was reported stolen Sunday night in Dawson County.

Deputies shut down both ends of the road and set up a perimeter around the accident scene. They started searching for Henson.

That afternoon authorities said he was driving a dirt bike in the area that he eventually crashed. He ran into the woods bu was captured.

But before he was captured, the area was blocked off for 12 hours. Residents who spotted him tried to stop him.

"A lady was there with her daughter and he actually entered her garage and when she came out and tried to stop him, he fled from her so she just fired her weapon in the air," authorities explained.

Deputies said Henson tried to release neighborhood dogs to throw K-9 officers off his trail. He then approached two more residents.

"He came at them with a chain, which obviously scared them," he said. "They didn't try to shoot him or anything, they just fired."

Sheriff Frank Reynolds and other deputies went near where they heard the shots. Investigators say two men held Henson at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Authorities posted pictures on Facebook of the capture, thanking the men who helped out. However, the posts on the sheriff's personal Facebook page were upsetting to Henson's family.

"We just thought it was very unprofessional, unethical," said a family member of Henson's, who did not want to be identified. "Even though the circumstances were warranted, the picture with the sheriff he posted with Cole, holding him up like a prize dear on a hunting trip."

The photo has since been taken down, but others on the sheriff's office's public page remain up.

Authorities charged Henson with burglary, obstruction, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless conduct, no license plate, theft by taking (felony), theft by taking (misdemeanor) and two counts of felony criminal damage.

Henson was taken to the hospital for his injuries sustained from the dirt bike accident.

