Clay County deputies have arrested a man Monday who they say shot and seriously injured several cats with a BB gun back in May.

Ryan Fiore, 21, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Deputies say on May 20, Fiore used a CO2 powered BB gun and intentionally shot multiple cats over the course of several hours in a single evening. CCSO says one of the cats sustained several injuries to its body and also suffered a broken femur bone, which ultimately required the back leg to be completely amputated.

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in the shootings.

Deputies say the cats are now safe with their owner, "receiving the love and care they deserve."