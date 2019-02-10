A Middleburg man is facing a mandatory life sentence in Florida State Prison after the State Attorney's Office said he impregnated an 11-year-old girl.

Jason Steven Evans, 39, was convicted Wednesday of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age, tampering with a victim in a court proceeding and lewd and lascivious conduct.

In January 2017, Evans had sex with and impregnated an 11-year-old child, according to the State Attorney's Office. A DNA test confirmed Evans' paternity and he was arrested. Evans claimed the sex was consensual, the State Attorney's Office said.

While incarcerated, Evans contacted the victim and attempted to get her to change her statement to get him released from jail. The State Attorney's Office said Evans also engaged in sexual conversations with the child.

A sentencing hearing for Evans is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2019.