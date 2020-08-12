Sheriff: Meth-fueled Clayton County attack leads to father, son arrests

The two are accused of severely beating the son's girlfriend, tying her up and threating to kill her before disposing of the body.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and his adult son are sitting in a Clayton County jail after allegedly tying up and beating the son's girlfriend in meth-fueled rage.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, police were called to a residence on Saturday in reference to a domestic disturbance. The responding officers soon noticed that one side of the victim's face and ear were severely swollen and that there were marks on the neck consistent with strangulation

Authorities said Dennis Roddy claimed the victim, his son James' girlfriend, had made advances toward him.

"James then became angry and punched the victim in the head, throwing her to the ground," the note from the sheriff's office said.

The Roddys allegedly then tied the victim's hands and feet and kicked and beat her before James picked her up by the neck, leaving her unable to breathe.

The sheriff's office description said that the two then discussed killing the victim and dumping her in a nearby lake.

Responding officers said they noticed yellow rope when they arrived that was cut "in a manner consistent with being cut off the victim."

Citing Clayton County Police, the sheriff's office said further investigation led to an admission from the father and son that they were frequent methamphetamine users, which they said played into their violent actions that night.

"Witnesses confirmed that James was a frequent meth user and has tried to kill people in the past," the sheriff's office wrote.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said that they were called in to arrest the two on Monday, once warrants were secured. Dennis was found on Spring Drive in Riverdale and James was found hiding in a pool house on Evans Drive - also in Riverdale.