Clayton County employee arrested, used inmate's credit card: Deputies

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their employees after they said she used her position to steal from inmates.

Iyana Niara Dixon was arrested for financial transaction fraud and theft by taking after deputies said she used an inmate’s Macy's store credit card without their consent.

Dixon, a 4th employee/contractor, was spotted using the stolen credit card at the store, according to an online release from the CCSO.

Investigators believe the 33-year-old used the card on five separate occasions for “money, goods, service, or anything else of value,” the release said.

Warrants were later issued for Dixon’s arrest, deputies said.