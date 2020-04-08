10 arrested in Clayton County on child pornography charges

The GBI said five children were identified as prior victims.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that 10 people were arrested during a four-day effort last week in Clayton County, where authorities worked to identify tips they received involving child pornography.

"The planning for this operation began approximately four months ago and culminated in four days of investigative actions to include search warrant executions, knock and talks, interviews, data and image analysis, digital forensic processing, and arrests," the GBI said in a news release.

Those arrested ranged in age from 19 to 64. At least two had been previously accused of child molestation and at least one had been questioned before related to possession of child pornography.

Those arrested and charged in Clayton County are:

Geré Patrick Beasley, 19, student

Isaiah Edwards, 22, restaurant employee

Gabriel Fuentes-Arambula, 41, unemployed

Greyson Grant, 23, student

Robert Jump, 55, unemployed

William Moran, 64, unemployed

Luis Alfredo Merida Ortiz, 26, restaurant employee

Kevin Pineda, 24, warehouse worker

Jumah Travers, 32, unemployed

Rico Williams, 21, unemployed

During the sting, 17 search warrants were executed and 15 "knock and talks" were conducted. They looked at 130 digital devices in which 30 were seized as evidence.

They said the coordinated effort was between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, the GBI’s Special Enforcement Team (SET), and the Clayton County Police Department. As part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the agencies partnered to investigate numerous cybertips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Ten people ranging in ages from 19 to 64 were arrested last week in Clayton County on charges of child exploitation during a four day coordinated effort between the GBI and @ClaytonCountyPD. https://t.co/DVd9yeMlGW pic.twitter.com/udP2AV4OKS — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) August 4, 2020

In addition to those agencies involved in the planning of the operation, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Park Police Department, Jonesboro Police Department, Lake City Police Department, Lovejoy Police Department, Morrow Police Department, and Riverdale Police Department all assisted during various aspects of this effort.