CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Clayton County and the shooting of a woman at a Henry County Waffle House was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to Clayton County authorities.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that 26-year-old Karl Jordan was arrested without incident.

According to Hill, Jordan shot two women and a child on Glynn Court in the Hampton-Lovejoy area of Clayton County.