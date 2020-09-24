CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Clayton County and the shooting of a woman at a Henry County Waffle House was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to Clayton County authorities.
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that 26-year-old Karl Jordan was arrested without incident.
According to Hill, Jordan shot two women and a child on Glynn Court in the Hampton-Lovejoy area of Clayton County.
After that, Hill said, Jordan went to a Waffle House on Highway 155 in McDonough where he shot a woman in the head.