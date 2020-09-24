x
Crime

Georgia man on shooting spree of women and child captured, police say

He is suspected of shooting of three women and a child in Clayton and Henry Counties

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Clayton County and the shooting of a woman at a Henry County Waffle House was taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to Clayton County authorities.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said that 26-year-old Karl Jordan was arrested without incident.

According to Hill, Jordan shot two women and a child on Glynn Court in the Hampton-Lovejoy area of Clayton County.

After that, Hill said, Jordan went to a Waffle House on Highway 155 in McDonough where he shot a woman in the head. 

RELATED: Child among those hurt in triple shooting in Clayton County

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office
Karl Jordan, 26, is suspected in the shooting of three women and a child at two locations Clayton and Henry counties, authorities said.

