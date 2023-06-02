Clayton County man convicted of buying teen for sex in multi-defendant human trafficking case

Daniel Horne is one of three men convicted in a human trafficking case where prosecutors said a 15-year-old girl was sold for sex out of hotel rooms in 2018.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Attorney General Chris Carr announced the latest conviction in a multi-defendant human trafficking case out of Clayton County. The case dates back to 2018 and involved a 15-year-old girl, who was being sold for sex out of two different hotels.

On Monday, the attorney general said Daniel Horne, of Clayton County, pleaded guilty to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. He was sentenced to 12 years. Horne will also now have to register as a sex offender.

This case involved three other defendants. In August of 2022, Gregory Benoit also pleaded guilty to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. He was sentenced to 15 years and must also register as a sex offender.



In July of 2022, Christopher Weldon pleaded guilty to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and statutory rape. He was sentenced to 25 years.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit’s case against Theodore Browne Jr. is still active and ongoing. Browne is facing the following charges: human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and cruelty to children.

Prosecutors said Browne Jr. and Weldon sold the teenager for sex to multiple men out of two separate hotels for several months in 2018. Two of those men, who prosecutors said paid for sex with the child, were Benoit and Horne.