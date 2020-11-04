CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old injured after a shooting in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the Conley area of the county on Lamont Avenue around 5:40 p.m. according to a spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department.

Authorities haven't yet identified the victims but did provide more details on how the deadly shooting unfolded. Police said that a preliminary investigation suggests the incident was the result of an altercation between the 18-year-old victim and unidentified males in a white sedan.

Police said both the 18-year-old and the 7-year-old were struck at least once each. The child, who died of his injuries, was not related to the other victim and wasn't with him when the shooting unfolded according to police.

"A stray bullet struck the seven-year-old while he was in his home," police said in a statement. "This incident, while unfortunate, was not random.

Police haven't provided details on the condition of the 18-year-old victim but said that he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is still in the very early stages but a spokesperson said they will provide more details when they become available. Check back for updates in this story and on 11Alive.com.

MORE HEADLINES

Clayton County shooting leaves man dead in subdivision

Fayetteville woman accused of selling pesticides she claimed would protect against viruses

Indiana officer who was a mom, military veteran killed in the line of duty after responding to domestic violence call

15-year-old charged with murder of Marietta teen

Atlanta Police investigate two unrelated shooting scenes