Wife says man killed by Clayton County police had past mental breakdowns

Iris Jiron admits that her husband, 38-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, has had mental issues in the past.

MORROW, Ga. — They were high school sweethearts. They've been married for ten years and have lived in their Clayton County home for the last five.

Iris Jiron admitted that her husband, 38-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, a father of two, has had mental issues in the past. In fact, she had been gone for the past two weeks after getting into an argument with him.

But Jiron said she never thought it would come down to this.

On Sunday around noon, a man was shot and killed by police in Clayton County. That man, according to Jiron -- is her husband. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed Monday that Gonzalez was the man killed in the shooting.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts told 11Alive officers responded to a dispute between neighbors around noon.

Police said the man started yelling at officers and added that he was unarmed and not considered a threat. However, Roberts said he reportedly went inside the home and returned with a gun.

Roberts said the man then fired a shot. Although it was unclear whether he shot at police, Roberts said officers thought the man fired toward them. The officers on scene then called for backup.

Chief Roberts said when additional officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to the man outside of his home and that’s when he reportedly turned and pointed his gun at those officers.

Police shot at the suspect and he later died.

Jiron was still processing what was happening when 11Alive spoke with her on the scene. Comforted by neighbors, she broke down in tears when police told her Gonzalez was dead.

She said she was on her way home from church when two neighbors called her and said they heard someone had been shot. So all she could do was pray, she said.

Police told Jiron that her husband shot at police. The neighbors have told her conflicting reports, she said. She hopes that cameras in the home tell the "true story."

"I never thought it would get this far with him," she said.

The GBI is handling the investigation into the shooting incident. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.