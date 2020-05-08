It has an estimated value of $25.7 million.

PORT EVERGLADES, Hollywood — Thousands upon thousands of pounds of drugs have been taken off the high seas after getting seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies.

The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Legare offloaded about 5,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana Wednesday at Port Everglades, according to a news release. Another 1,100 pounds of cocaine was seized by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser, with about 3,900 pounds of marijuana taken off the Caribbean Sea by the crew of the USS Shamal.

It all adds up to a worth of millions of dollars, the Coast Guard said. The 5,000 pounds of contraband itself is estimated at $25.7 million.

"The fight against drug cartels in the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions by international partners and U.S. Attorneys Offices in districts across the nation," the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The agency works in tandem with the Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and others in counter-drug operations.

In early June, an even larger haul was offloaded in Port Everglades: about $408 million worth of cocaine and marijuana.

